GeoGuessr World Cup will return in 2026

Over the weekend, the GeoGuessr World Cup for 2025 came to a close, as the best players around the world flocked to Copenhagen to compete for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool and the elusive trophy.

That tournament concluded and crowned one of the United States' representatives as the victor, as Radu "Radu C" Casapu came out on top after defeating Hungary's Szabolcs "Debre" Debre in the final in a tight 3-2 fashion.

But this victory wasn't the only news from the GeoGuessr World Cup that was worthy of note as of recent, as it was confirmed that the competitive scene will be back in 2026. We don't have any further information to share as of the moment, but you can see the announcement below.

Did you tune into the GeoGuessr World Cup this year?