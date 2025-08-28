esports
GeoGuessr
GeoGuessr World Cup 2025: The full slate of opening matchups and all you need to know
The tournament takes place this weekend, with over $100,000 on the line.
Geography nerds pay attention! The GeoGuessr World Cup is set to conclude this weekend, as the finals will happen between August 29-30, where 16 of the best players around the world head to Copenhagen, Denmark to battle it out for a slice of a $100,000+ prize pool.
With the event almost here, we now know how the bracket has been arranged and what each of the many opening round of 16 matches look like. So, with that being said, here is the bracket layout, with the format arranged in such a way that the top eight teams are on one side of the bracket and the bottom eight on the other, meaning some players cannot meet in this tournament.
- Radu C vs. Zone
- Moo vs. Shiina
- Mk vs. Kapten
- Eamonn vs. Strefan
- Blinky vs. Jamabi
- Leero vs. Finbarr
- Debre vs. Clement
- Consus vs. Lennli
Out of these players, who do you think will go the distance?