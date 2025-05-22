GeoGuessr pulls out of Esports World Cup as it "does not align" with its values

GeoGuessr was expected to be one of the many games appearing in Saudi Arabia over the summer and making up the mega Esports World Cup. However, this will no longer be the case.

The game has pulled out of the Riyadh-based festival, with the developer's CEO and co-founder Daniel Antell taking to X to explain the reasoning and how the festival "does not align" with GeoGuessr's values.

"I've seen your reactions over the past few days regarding our decision to participate in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. When we made that decision, it was with positive intentions. To engage with our community in the Middle East and to spread GeoGuessr's core mission of let everyone Explore the World.

"Since Erland, Anton, and I founded GeoGuessr in 2013, we've always strived to be a community-first game. Everyone here at the Stockholm office is a passionate GeoGuessr fan, doing our best to build something meaningful, with you and for you. That said, you - our community - have made it clear that this decision does not align what GeoGuessr stands for."

Antell also explains that the planned tournament will now look different. It's unclear how the event will be changed, but we are told to expect additional information soon, including how the wildcard slots will be distributed.