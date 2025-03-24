Geoff Keighly is going to keep an eye on the game industry

HQ

Last year Christopher Dring announced that he was leaving his job as editor of GamesIndustry.biz, without specifying what he would be doing next. Still, we suspected he would stay in the industry in some capacity, and now he has unveiled his new plans. It turns out he's teaming up with The Game Awards producer (and host) Geoff Keighly to launch The Game Business.

It won't be a typical gaming site though, but as the name suggests, they'll be dealing with the business side of the gaming world. In addition to regular B2B podcasts and newsletters, they promise a physical event called The Game Business Live in conjunction with this year's Summer Game Fest, which will take place on June 9.

They have already kicked off their social media channels and you can check out more on Instagram and the official website.