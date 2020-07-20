Geoff Keighley: "Xbox is going to have a really strong show"

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft still hasn't shown the first-party games for its upcoming console Xbox Series X other than the revealed Halo: Infinite, Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Rare's Everwild (of which we have not seen any gameplay at all). So there's probably a lot to show on Thursday in the Xbox Games Showcase at 18:00, when Xbox will finally reveal its hand.

One hour ahead of that, at 17:00, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley is set to run a pre-show and during the weekend he shared some details on Twitch about what to expect from both the pre-show and the main event. Keighley said this about the former:

"The pre-show for Xbox will include some new game announcements and a bunch of trailers & content. For some cool stuff that ranges from smaller titles to some really big games as well. You know, kinda maybe announced games, but have new content to show."

When it comes to the main event, this is what Keighly had to say:

"I think Xbox is going to have a really strong show next week. They took all the notes in from May. They'll have a bigger and tighter show."

