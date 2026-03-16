Geoff Keighley was "disappointed and heartbroken" by the 2026 Oscars ceremony

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Geoff Keighley has explained why he was left "disappointed and heartbroken" by the broadcast of the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony. The Game Awards creator and host was particularly frustrated by his late father, David Keighley, not being included in the In Memoriam section of the broadcast.

If you aren't aware, David Keighley was IMAX's first chief quality officer, ensuring a great future for the format that a lot of us saw movies like Dune, Sinners, and Oppenheimer on. Without David Keighley, it's possible we wouldn't have seen those movies shot for IMAX, and so his contributions to the format certainly have earned him a legacy among film fans.

On the broadcast, however, Keighley was not included in the In Memoriam section. As people pointed out under Geoff Keighley's tweet, David is included on the Academy's website. The damage with Geoff seems to have been done, though.

"So incredibly disappointed and heartbroken that the #Oscars and AMPAS chose not to include my father, David Keighley, and his immeasurable contributions to IMAX and cinema in the In Memoriam segment in the broadcast," Keighley wrote. "I will never forget."

It seems Geoff Keighley will now join Josef Fares with his sentiments around the Oscars.