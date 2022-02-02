Geoff Keighley: "There are a few other big video game deals in final stages"

HQ

Two days ago, the Venture Beat editor Jeff Grubb revealed that he had heard about a major video game company getting acquired. While we know that Grubb is a proven insider, he isn't known for getting it right all the time, but now a very trustworthy source has backed Grubb's claims up to some extent.

It is The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley, who definitely has good contacts within all the big video game companies and rarely spreads rumours, who tweeted this yesterday:

"Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations. It's going to be an interesting year!"

Even if we shouldn't expect anything in the size of Activision Blizzard (as the next step basically would be buying Nintendo or PlayStation), there are still several publishers we could imagine are like honey to a bee. Capcom, Konami's video game rights, Sega, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment including rights to make DC games.

All of these would likely sell to the right price, and we could also imagine several smartphone studios are considered interesting as well. If Amazon ever intends to be a serious contender in video games, they might want to step it up. And Facebook probably isn't out of the question as a buyer either after the success with virtual reality versions of Resident Evil.