Geoff Keighley teases that a Saints Row reboot could be on the way

HQ

Saints Row started life as an Xbox 360-exclusive Grand Theft Auto clone in 2006, but it had so many of its own unique elements that it became hugely popular. This grew further with Saints Row 2 and especially Saints Row: the Third, before it started to go downhill as Volition derailed a little too much.

In recent years, however, it has been confirmed that a new Saint Row is in development, although no details are known. But now it seems it's time to show off what's in the works, and judging by Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley, it's already happening this week, with the game in question being a reboot of the series. In fact, he posted a post on Twitter with the image below:

The French lily, graffiti, and purple paint undeniably point to Saints Row and the lyrics seemingly read "Rebooting". On top of this, the official Saints Row account cryptically replied to his post. There's still no confirmation of course... but surely it must be said to be pretty clear signs?