Geoff Keighley: Summer Game Fest will be "a little bit quieter this summer"

HQ

On Friday, it's time for one of the biggest gaming events of the year. It's the Summer Game Fest, with lots of hot announcements of future titles. Or... at least that's what it usually looks like.

In an apparent attempt to quell people's hopes, producer and world Geoff Keighly now says during a Twitch Q&A that things will be quieter this summer:

"I think it's going to be, generally, a little bit quieter this summer in terms of crazy new announcements and shocking surprises and things like that."

So what are we going to see then? Well, Keighley clarifies that it seems to be mostly about news for previously announced and perhaps even released titles:

"There will definitely be new announcements, but the show is largely focused on, I think, existing games that have new updates for fans, just in terms of level setting."

He later added that "it's largely focused on announced stuff" and also "things that are coming out later this year". In short, it might be a good idea to keep your hopes in check and you'll be a much happier gamer when Summer Game Fest kicks off at 23:00 on Friday.

Thanks VGC