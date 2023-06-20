Geoff Keighley responds to claims there was a lack of diversity at Summer Game Fest

HQ

While the reception to 2023's Summer Game Fest does seem largely positive, one major criticism pointed out was that on the Summer Game Fest Live presentation, the only people on the stage where white men.

This caused a bit of backlash to be sent Geoff Keighley's way, but it seems that the host was happy with how the show turned out. Speaking with CBC, Keighley said that he thinks "generally we do a pretty good job with diversity in our shows. That was something that's a fair flag. We also want to be authentic to the games that are being presented on the show and the developers that are making them. So yeah, I think we're conscious of it."

Keighley also stated he believed there would have been an appearance from Melanie Liburd, who plays Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II, however due to scheduling conflicts she couldn't make it.

