Geoff Keighley has "Lots to share soon"

A few hours ago, it was revealed that Ubisoft has decided to skip E3 2023 and instead run a separate Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12. No specific explanation as to why they decided to skip E3 has been made though, but The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley just might be involved somehow.

The Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio host Parris Lilly commented about all this on Twitter and wrote:

"Instead of E3 there should be "Games Week LA". Summer Game Fest kicks it off and afterwards Publishers hold their digital and in person media events during the week with a two day fan festival for the public. It's essentially E3 but allows publishers to do their own events."

This led to Keighley posting the response "Lots to share soon!". It seems like Keighley is in fact planning something, and it's not too farfetched to believe that Ubisoft pulling out of E3 might be related to this.

Whatever it is, color us intrigued, Keighley seldom disappoints and it seems like June will be very interesting for gamers, E3 or not.

