Gentle Mates crowned Rocket League Championship Series Boston Major champion

The first Major of the 2026 Rocket League Championship Series has come to a close. Taking the action to Boston, USA, the best teams from around the world were in-attendance and fighting for a slice of a $354,000 prize pool. With this being said, we now have a victor to report on, a team that is now a favourite to become a home-town hero at the coming Paris Major.

The French Gentle Mates has lifted the trophy and were crowned the winner at the Boston Major after defeating French rivals Team Vitality in the grand finale in a 4-2 fashion. This result has seen the team heading back to Paris with $102,000 in prize money and seen it crowned Major champion once again after previously holding such a title following winning the Copenhagen Major in 2024.

Again, the next Major will see the RLCS return to France for a Parisian event that Gentle Mates, being a home-town team, will no doubt be very eager to win too. Do you think they'll be able to replicate victory in Paris in May?