Gentle Mates confirms revamped Valorant Champions Tour squad

Now that we're in December and around a month until the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season kicks off, we're seeing various organisations and teams making roster announcements and reveals to prepare for the coming season. Following up to the very recent news from Natus Vincere, now we have roster information from Gentle Mates to report on as well.

The European team has announced an entirely rebuilt roster that includes five players and four coaches/staff members. As per who makes up this new era of Gentle Mates Valorant, you can see the entire slate of additions below.



Thomas "kAdavra" Johner



Haydem "Click" Ali



Patrik "Minny" Hušek



Robbie "RobbieBk" Boerkamp



Pontus "Zyppan" Eek



Irwin "Eternity" Chaumette as the manager



Alex "goked" Kie as the head coach



Juan "McJuankar" Mesa as the assistant coach



Marceau "Placido" Lambert as the head of Valorant



As to when Gentle Mates will begin their 2025 VCT campaign, you can see the schedule for the coming season over here.