Gentle Mates confirmed as next team to join Valorant Champions Tour EMEA

Riot Games has revealed that Gentle Mates will be one of the new organisations joining the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA region in the 2026 season. The team has been selected as one of the partner squads, all because Gentle Mates and Riot agree on their organisational goals for the 2026 season, amid other reasons.

According to a press release, Gentle Mates beat out the competition by posting the highest overall score in the evaluation criteria process, which also takes note about an organisation's collaboration and strategic alignment, its operational readiness, its competitive plans and player supports systems, and its community resonance and ability to generate fandom.

This has led to Gentle Mates being handed a one-year contract with the VCT that will span the 2026 season and see the squad competing alongside the other nine partnered rosters and the two teams who will be promoted at the Ascension tournament coming up.