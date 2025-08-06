Genshin Impact will stop running on PS4 in April 2026 with updates to the requirements for mobile and PC play

HQ

Genshin Impact, the biggest exponent of free-to-play and gatcha games outside of Asia, will be discontinuing its older console version. As of 10 September, according to a post on its official forum, Genshin Impact will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation 4's PlayStation Store, coinciding with the launch of its new version on all other platforms, called Song of the Welkin Moon. In-game purchases on PS4 will also be restricted from 25 February 2026. The final closure will take place on 8 April 2026.

Regarding the closure, it seems that the current development of the game is no longer compatible with Sony's previous generation capabilities. HoYoverse has also raised the requirements for the mobile and PC versions of Genshin Impact, which are as follows:

Android



Supported devices



ARM v8a 64-bit



GPU without PowerVR



SoC: Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610), Helio G88 (Mali-G52) or higher



RAM: 4GB or more



Operating system: Android 10.0 or higher



Recommended configuration



SoC: Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1000, Kirin 980 or higher



RAM: 6 GB or more



Operating system: Android 12.0 or higher



iOS



Compatible devices:



Devices: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), or higher models



SoC: iPhone with an Apple A11 SoC or higher, or iPad with an Apple A12 SoC or higher



RAM: 3GB or more



Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher



(Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS system 14 or higher)



Recommended configuration



Devices: iPhone 12 or iPad (9th Gen) or higher models



SoC: Apple A13 or higher



RAM: 4GB or higher



Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher



(Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS 14 or higher)



PC

Minimum configuration



Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.



Processor: 6th Gen Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen or equivalent



RAM: 8GB



Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1050 or equivalent



Integrated graphics card: Intel Iris Xe or equivalent



DirectX version: 11



Recommended configuration



Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit



Processor: 7th generation Intel Core i7, AMD Ryzen 5000 series or higher



RAM: 16GB



Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or higher



DirectX version: 11



Devices with lower than minimum configurations will still be able to access the game, but may experience performance issues such as frame rate drops, jitter or disconnects during gameplay.

In any case, if you were playing Genshin Impact on PS4 and want to continue playing on PC or PS5, your progress will be saved in the cloud, so don't worry.