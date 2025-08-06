English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will stop running on PS4 in April 2026 with updates to the requirements for mobile and PC play

HoYoverse will begin the "teardown" by removing it from the PS Store on PS4 in September, and removing in-app purchases in February. It closes completely on 8 April.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Genshin Impact, the biggest exponent of free-to-play and gatcha games outside of Asia, will be discontinuing its older console version. As of 10 September, according to a post on its official forum, Genshin Impact will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation 4's PlayStation Store, coinciding with the launch of its new version on all other platforms, called Song of the Welkin Moon. In-game purchases on PS4 will also be restricted from 25 February 2026. The final closure will take place on 8 April 2026.

Regarding the closure, it seems that the current development of the game is no longer compatible with Sony's previous generation capabilities. HoYoverse has also raised the requirements for the mobile and PC versions of Genshin Impact, which are as follows:

Android



  • Supported devices

  • ARM v8a 64-bit

  • GPU without PowerVR

  • SoC: Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610), Helio G88 (Mali-G52) or higher

  • RAM: 4GB or more

  • Operating system: Android 10.0 or higher

Recommended configuration



  • SoC: Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1000, Kirin 980 or higher

  • RAM: 6 GB or more

  • Operating system: Android 12.0 or higher

iOS



  • Compatible devices:

  • Devices: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), or higher models

  • SoC: iPhone with an Apple A11 SoC or higher, or iPad with an Apple A12 SoC or higher

  • RAM: 3GB or more

  • Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher

  • (Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS system 14 or higher)

Recommended configuration



  • Devices: iPhone 12 or iPad (9th Gen) or higher models

  • SoC: Apple A13 or higher

  • RAM: 4GB or higher

  • Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher

  • (Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS 14 or higher)

PC


Minimum configuration



  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

  • Processor: 6th Gen Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen or equivalent

  • RAM: 8GB

  • Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1050 or equivalent

  • Integrated graphics card: Intel Iris Xe or equivalent

  • DirectX version: 11

Recommended configuration



  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

  • Processor: 7th generation Intel Core i7, AMD Ryzen 5000 series or higher

  • RAM: 16GB

  • Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or higher

  • DirectX version: 11

Devices with lower than minimum configurations will still be able to access the game, but may experience performance issues such as frame rate drops, jitter or disconnects during gameplay.

In any case, if you were playing Genshin Impact on PS4 and want to continue playing on PC or PS5, your progress will be saved in the cloud, so don't worry.

Genshin Impact

Related texts

0
Genshin ImpactScore

Genshin Impact
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."



Loading next content