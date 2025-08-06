Genshin Impact will stop running on PS4 in April 2026 with updates to the requirements for mobile and PC play
HoYoverse will begin the "teardown" by removing it from the PS Store on PS4 in September, and removing in-app purchases in February. It closes completely on 8 April.
HQ
Genshin Impact, the biggest exponent of free-to-play and gatcha games outside of Asia, will be discontinuing its older console version. As of 10 September, according to a post on its official forum, Genshin Impact will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation 4's PlayStation Store, coinciding with the launch of its new version on all other platforms, called Song of the Welkin Moon. In-game purchases on PS4 will also be restricted from 25 February 2026. The final closure will take place on 8 April 2026.
Regarding the closure, it seems that the current development of the game is no longer compatible with Sony's previous generation capabilities. HoYoverse has also raised the requirements for the mobile and PC versions of Genshin Impact, which are as follows:
Android
Supported devices
ARM v8a 64-bit
GPU without PowerVR
SoC: Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610), Helio G88 (Mali-G52) or higher
RAM: 4GB or more
Operating system: Android 10.0 or higher
Recommended configuration
SoC: Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1000, Kirin 980 or higher
RAM: 6 GB or more
Operating system: Android 12.0 or higher
iOS
Compatible devices:
Devices: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), or higher models
SoC: iPhone with an Apple A11 SoC or higher, or iPad with an Apple A12 SoC or higher
RAM: 3GB or more
Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher
(Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS system 14 or higher)
Recommended configuration
Devices: iPhone 12 or iPad (9th Gen) or higher models
SoC: Apple A13 or higher
RAM: 4GB or higher
Operating system: iOS 13.0 or higher
(Bluetooth driver compatible with iOS 14 or higher)
PC
Minimum configuration
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.
Processor: 6th Gen Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen or equivalent
RAM: 8GB
Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1050 or equivalent
Integrated graphics card: Intel Iris Xe or equivalent
DirectX version: 11
Recommended configuration
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
Processor: 7th generation Intel Core i7, AMD Ryzen 5000 series or higher
RAM: 16GB
Dedicated graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or higher
DirectX version: 11
Devices with lower than minimum configurations will still be able to access the game, but may experience performance issues such as frame rate drops, jitter or disconnects during gameplay.
In any case, if you were playing Genshin Impact on PS4 and want to continue playing on PC or PS5, your progress will be saved in the cloud, so don't worry.