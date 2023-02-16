Genshin Impact voice actor dropped due to abuse allegations

HQ

The voice actor behind the English dub of Genshin Impact character Tighnari has been dropped by the game's developer HoYoVerse. The developer has claimed this is due to a breach of contract, but digging a little deeper there are significant allegations of grooming and sexual abuse pointed at the voice actor.

Just a day before these allegations were brought to light, the voice actor Elliot Gindi said that he was "taking a break." After the allegations were brought forward, Gindi acknowledged and admitted to some of them in a lengthy apology.

Genshin Impact's English voice director Chris Faiella said in response to the allegations pointed at Gindi: "I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior. I personally would like to champion the ones who stepped forward and brought all of this to light."

Currently HoYoVerse is working on replacing the in-game voice lines for Tighnari, and issue more updates soon.