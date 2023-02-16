Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Season 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Genshin Impact

      Genshin Impact voice actor dropped due to abuse allegations

      The voice actor has admitted to some of the allegations.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The voice actor behind the English dub of Genshin Impact character Tighnari has been dropped by the game's developer HoYoVerse. The developer has claimed this is due to a breach of contract, but digging a little deeper there are significant allegations of grooming and sexual abuse pointed at the voice actor.

      Just a day before these allegations were brought to light, the voice actor Elliot Gindi said that he was "taking a break." After the allegations were brought forward, Gindi acknowledged and admitted to some of them in a lengthy apology.

      Genshin Impact's English voice director Chris Faiella said in response to the allegations pointed at Gindi: "I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior. I personally would like to champion the ones who stepped forward and brought all of this to light."

      Currently HoYoVerse is working on replacing the in-game voice lines for Tighnari, and issue more updates soon.

      Genshin Impact

      Related texts

      0
      Genshin ImpactScore

      Genshin Impact
      REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

      "The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."

      0
      Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy

      Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy
      NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

      During yesterday's Opening Night Live, we finally got to see more from the super cute Genshin Impact version of Aloy (of Horizon: Zero Dawn fame). She arrives on the...



      Loading next content