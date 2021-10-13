English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 2.2 Update has been released

It's bringing a new island, a new character, and some other goodies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though just announced a new strategy RPG Honkai: Star Rail recently, developer miHoYo never forgot about their open-world adventure Genshin Impact.

Now, the version 2.2 Update "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" for Genshin Impact has just been released, bringing a new Inazuma Island, new 4-star character "Protector From Afar" Thoma (Pyro), new domain, new equipment including weapons like sword and naginata, new events, new quests, new enemies, new recipes, adjustments & optimisations, and more.

For the full patch notes, please check here.

Are you satisfied with the current status of Genshin Impact? What else would you like miHoYo to add for the game?

Genshin Impact

Related texts

Genshin ImpactScore

Genshin Impact
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."

Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy

Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

During yesterday's Opening Night Live, we finally got to see more from the super cute Genshin Impact version of Aloy (of Horizon: Zero Dawn fame). She arrives on the...



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy