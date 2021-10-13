Genshin Impact version 2.2 Update has been released

HQ

Even though just announced a new strategy RPG Honkai: Star Rail recently, developer miHoYo never forgot about their open-world adventure Genshin Impact.

Now, the version 2.2 Update "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" for Genshin Impact has just been released, bringing a new Inazuma Island, new 4-star character "Protector From Afar" Thoma (Pyro), new domain, new equipment including weapons like sword and naginata, new events, new quests, new enemies, new recipes, adjustments & optimisations, and more.

For the full patch notes, please check here.

Are you satisfied with the current status of Genshin Impact? What else would you like miHoYo to add for the game?