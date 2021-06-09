Genshin Impact v1.6 update "Midsummer Island Adventure" is out now

As we previously reported, developer miHoYo's RPG adventure Genshin Impact just received its version 1.6 update, titled "Midsummer Island Adventure", today. It brings a new character Kaedehara Kazuha, a new limited-time area, new equipment, weapons, gameplay, systems, events, quests monsters and more. For details and the full patch note you can check here.

Other than the v1.6 update, Genshin Impact has also been made available on Epic Game Store right now. If you haven't tried the game yet, here's one more platform for you to choose from.

Genshin Impact can be found on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC via miHoYo's dedicated launcher or Epic Game Store.