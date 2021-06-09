Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Genshin Impact v1.6 update "Midsummer Island Adventure" is out now

And this RPG adventure is also available on EGS.

As we previously reported, developer miHoYo's RPG adventure Genshin Impact just received its version 1.6 update, titled "Midsummer Island Adventure", today. It brings a new character Kaedehara Kazuha, a new limited-time area, new equipment, weapons, gameplay, systems, events, quests monsters and more. For details and the full patch note you can check here.

Other than the v1.6 update, Genshin Impact has also been made available on Epic Game Store right now. If you haven't tried the game yet, here's one more platform for you to choose from.

Genshin Impact can be found on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC via miHoYo's dedicated launcher or Epic Game Store.

Genshin Impact

"The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."



