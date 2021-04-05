Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is heading to PS5 "soon"

A new trailer has been released showcasing the enhanced version.

It has been revealed that Genshin Impact will be releasing "soon" on the PS5. The action RPG will take advantage of the platform's power and will be enhanced with 4K visuals, faster loading times, and improved textures.

Commenting on the upcoming version of the game, Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo, said: "The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future. That's why we've been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

You can take a look at the announcement video for the PS5 version below:

Thanks, IGN.

