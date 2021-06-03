Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is coming to Epic Game Store next week

Players on the platform will be able to claim an in-game mystery bonus.

The open-world RPG Genshin Impact got popular real quick right after its official release back in September 2020, and has launched on many platforms already, including PS4, PS5, Switch, iOS, Android and PC. However, if you want to play this title on the latter, you'd have to download the game from developer miHoYo's website via a dedicated launcher. It's not the most convenient for most of PC players, so to speak.

Luckily the situation is about to change soon. According to VGC's report, via a tweet (which no longer can be seen now) miHoYo announced that Genshin Impact will be available on Epic Games Store on June 9th - on the same day they will launch Update ver 1.6 for the game as well.

Players who get the game from EGS will also be able to claim an in-game mystery bonus to help them out with the in-game code "GenshinEpic".

If you haven't played the game but want to know more about the game information, you can find its Epic Game Store page right here.

