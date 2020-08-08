Genshin Impact gets a PS4 release window at State of Play

If you've been keeping one eye on Genshin Impact and you're the proud owner of a PlayStation 4, then you'll no doubt be pleased to hear that the eye-catching action-venture is heading to the console at some point during this autumn. The game's PC and mobile release date was previously confirmed as "before October" and now we know that the PS4 version will be bringing its Zelda-inspired style to gamers at around the same time. Check it out below, and stay tuned for more details on the game's planned Switch and Xbox One release plans.

You're watching Advertisements