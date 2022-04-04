Genshin Impact finally fixes Yae Miko's nerf

HQ

Genshin Impact update 2.6 is out now, but it won't be long before it undergoes some changes. With the arrival of this patch, in addition to launching a new photo event with rewards, miHoYo tested a new targeting system that accidentally nerfed Yae Miko's skills.

The character, available since February, has a skill called Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura. With this ability, she is able to summon up to three cherry trees that throw lightning bolts at nearby enemies causing Electro damage. After patch 2.6 arrived, these trees only attacked the closest enemies, instead of everyone in the area. This new behaviour made the ability less powerful and caused some uproar among players.

Therefore, on April 6, the development team will change the system so these magical trees attack random enemies. To compensate for the problems caused, miHoYo is also giving away 100 Primogems to all Genshin Impact users who claim them between April 6-9 (by simply opening an in-game message).

Are you one of those Yae Miko players affected?