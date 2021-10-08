Genshin Impact developer revealed a new strategy RPG called Honkai: Star Rail

HQ

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo earlier announced that they have a new title called Honkai: Star Rail is under development, and the first closed beta sign-up event has already opened today. According to miHoYo, Honkai: Star Rail is an all-new strategy-RPG title in the Honkai series that takes players on a cosmic adventure across the stars.

If you're interested in the beta test, you can register via this link. You'll need to fill out the survey, then submit for the chance to participating the beta test. The developer did mention that the first closed beta is only open to PC and iOS players, so we know at least 2 platforms Honkai: Star Rail will be on. Whether the game will land on more platforms remains to be seen.

Here are the recommended specifications for iOS and PC:

iOS Recommended Specifications

●iOS 12 or later

●iPhone: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

●iPad: iPad with Apple A12 processor or better

※ October 2018 model or later

PC Recommended Specifications

●Windows 7 or later with Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, discrete graphics card, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better

For more information about the game including the characters and gameplay, check its official website right here.