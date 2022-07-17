Genshin Impact and Wordle top the most tweeted about games list for 2022 so far

HQ

Now that the first half of 2022 is in the books, Twitter has announced the most tweeted about games so far this year. At the top is actually Genshin Impact, which is closely followed by Wordle, the word-puzzling sensation that has taken the world by storm.

Otherwise, the rest of the top ten is made up of (in descending order) Ensemble Stars, Final Fantasy, Project Sekai, Apex Legends, Elden Ring, Fate/Grand Order, Valorant, and The Legend of Zelda.

You may have noticed a theme of Japanese games leading up the list, and that is because out of all countries tweeting about gaming in 2022 so far, Japan is at the top, ahead of the United States and South Korea in third. The rest of the countries list consists of (once again in descending order) Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Philippines, India, United Kingdom, and Mexico.

Which of the top ten games do you play and tweet about?