Genki's Nintendo Switch 2 video spells trouble for current Switch owners

The buzz around CES 2025 has been nothing short of electric, with Genki's mockup video of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 stealing the spotlight. While Nintendo remains tight-lipped, the accessory maker has dropped breadcrumbs that make the rumors feel a little too real to ignore. From magnetic Joy-Con attachments to whispers of a mysterious "C" button, Genki's creation paints a picture of a console that's as intriguing as it is innovative.

Now, in a conversation with IGN, the representative admitted he was surprised by the excitement surrounding their mock-up, noting that they believed all the details about the Switch 2 had already been leaked, and Genki wasn't introducing anything new. They remarked that they didn't anticipate this level of media attention.

Genki also confirmed that the new Joy-Cons could feature optical sensors and metallic SL/SR buttons, with magnetic clips for a seamless attachment. However, the real shocker? The new Switch might not fit the original dock, despite its similar dimensions. This detail might spell trouble for long-time Switch owners hoping for backward compatibility in accessories.

Adding fuel to the fire, the mockup hints at an additional USB port for handheld charging and a tantalizing, if unconfirmed, possibility of a camera-related feature tied to the elusive "C" button. Yet, without Nintendo's official stamp of approval, these details remain speculative.

What does this mean for Nintendo's devoted fanbase? With rumors piling up and leaks gaining credibility, could an official announcement be just around the corner?