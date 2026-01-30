GeniGods: Nezha Preview: A mythical new action game of epic proportions

HQ

As it seems we're trending away from Soulslikes these days, gamers still need some great third-person action games to feast their eyes upon, and so Genigods Lab is bringing the goods with its new mythic action role-playing game GeniGods: Nezha. Inspired by the likes of Black Myth: Wukong, God of War III, and even super recent games like Phantom Blade: Zero, Nezha concocts a mix of awesome visuals with combat that looks like it takes the best of traditional third-person action alongside the reactiveness of a fighting game. We were lucky enough to check out the game earlier this week, and here give our thoughts on our hands-off experience with what could be a game to watch as we search for a title that truly lets us clash with titans.

You may be familiar with the name Nezha, as the hit animated film Ne Zha 2 managed to rake in billions at the box office last year. This version is very, very different, however. Genigods Lab, the developer behind the game, has decades of experience working in games, and developing hits for big franchises like My Hero Academia. With its take on Chinese myth in GeniGods: Nezha, we'll see the story of the first human, and her fight to stop the world being devoured by Pangu - the giant who died in the creation of the world.

In the game, Pangu isn't too happy about the old dying business, and wants to return. Our mission is to stop him, and to do that we'll have to travel through vast, open regions and defeat other deities in order to make use of their elemental powers. Think of it almost like a good version of Thanos' journey in Infinity War, as Nezha collects the stones with these powers in her heart of stone. You can apparently collect these stones in any order you'd like, a bit like the freedom offered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and once you've got one, as you can expect it'll unlock some serious combat potential.

It's difficult to say how good the combat will feel in GeniGods: Nezha, as we didn't get any hands-on with the game. However, it looks fantastic. It essentially works like a mix of Sekiro and a fighting game. Parries, dodges, and blocks are all available defensively, and then once you break an enemy you can launch them into the air for some combo juggling. The effects are eye-popping and the potential of Unreal Engine 5.7 feels like it has been unlocked here. However, of course what we've seen is a pre-recorded trailer/demo, meaning that we don't yet know whether the full game can look and play as well throughout.

GeniGods: Nezha's combat progresses as the main character does. Nezha starts her life as a clay doll, slowly becoming more human over time. She's also a fluid mystic, meaning she can transform into water, allowing her to close gaps and move with incredible speed. These innate abilities not only make her the Chinese Kratos when it comes to god killing, but also give her some cool-looking traversal options you'll come to use in the regions of the game. With the central hub already being 10km squared, we'll be needing some assistance in making the world quick to travel across.

Genigods Lab is clearly very ambitious with this game. It's unlikely to see a full release before 2028, and it'll offer 50 hours of gameplay to get the Platinum trophy, 25 hours just to beat it. There are multiple endings, a central story theme revolving around the concepts of what it is to be human, and where our humanity stems from, as well as smart enemies that will automatically adapt to how well you're doing at the game. This isn't a Soulslike, as we established, but it can be as difficult as your skill allows, by the way the developers spoke about the combat. Difficulty options will be included, and if you lose or win too much, the enemies will begin to adapt, making their fights easier or tougher over time. It's easy to look at something like a Black Myth: Wukong and draw comparisons here, but Genigods Lab is aiming for something truly unique that hasn't been done before. There's the potential for a series, with a lot riding on this first outing.

From what we've seen, though, it appears the developers are experienced and passionate enough to bring their vision to life here. There's much more to be seen from GeniGods: Nezha, but the game is certainly one to watch if titles like Phantom Blade: Zero, Crimson Desert, and Black Myth: Wukong have caught your eye. Perhaps in a few years' time, when GeniGods: Nezha is ready to launch, we'll have completely swapped out Souslikes for what the introduction refers to as "Wukonglikes." Games that trade murky fantasy settings for beautiful, mythic ones, with combat that doesn't make you want to slam your head into a wall. That sounds like a wonderful new age, one I'm hoping GeniGods: Nezha plays a big part in ushering in.