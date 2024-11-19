Gen.G releases entire League of Legends team

HQ

Gen.G Esports has made the announcement that it is releasing its entire League of Legends team. The reason behind this change has not been communicated but it is thought that this could simply be an announcement revolving around the team's contracts coming to an end, something Gen.G will circumvent in the same way as last year by re-signing many of its stars.

If it decides to break the mould and start from scratch however, this would mean that Kim "Kiin" Gi-in, , Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, , Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, Son "Lehends" Si-woo, Cho "Mata" Se-hyeong, head coach Kim "KIM" Jeong-soo, and coach Kwon "Helper" Yeong-jae would all be free to sign elsewhere.

Speaking about the roster release, Gen.G adds: "We sincerely thank our amazing players, coaches, and staff who have been with us in every cherished moment and fond memory. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and will always support you on your new journeys."

