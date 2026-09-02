Gen.G punches LCK Playoffs Upper Bracket Final ticket, with Hanwha Life and T1 battling for the other

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Many of the regional leagues are wrapping up their action in the world of competitive League of Legends, but few are as advanced as that of the Korean LCK, as the region is around halfway through its Playoffs bracket. To this end, as of today, the Upper Bracket Final will be set, meaning we'll know the identity of one of the two Grand Finals teams.

Already, Gen.G has made short work of KT Rolster, with the former smashing the latter in a 3-0 manner to secure the first Upper Bracket Final slot. The second will be claimed by the victor of Hanwha Life versus T1, a match that is underway as of the time of writing.

The losers of both of these matches are not yet eliminated, as they fall into the Lower Bracket where they will fight to avoid elimination. On this front, the Lower Bracket currently has a few fixtures locked in, with Dplus and FearX taking each other on tomorrow, September 3, with the winner advancing to face KT Rolster on September 4, and the winner of that match facing the loser of Hanwha Life vs. T1 on September 6.

While this may seem as though the LCK Playoffs will be wrapped up quite soon, the Lower Bracket Final and the Grand Final are both scheduled for next weekend, September 12-13, meaning the Worlds 2026 slots for the region will be handed out as of then.

What we do know is Hanwha Life, Gen.G, and T1 have all punched their Worlds tickets anyhow, by placing high enough in the LCK regular season (and for winning MSI 2026 in Hanwha Life's case). This means there is technically only one final Worlds slot available for the LCK, with this going to either Dplus, FearX, or KT Rolster, all three of which are the only Lower Bracket teams, as of writing.