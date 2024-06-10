Gen.G make history as first APAC Valorant international tournament winners

HQ

After beating the EMEA representatives, Team Heretics, Gen.G have made Valorant history by being the first team from the Asia-Pacific region to win a VCT international event.

Gen.G came disappointingly close to winning a big one recently, but ended up coming up short against the North American team Sentinels, as the comeback of the latter team led to a 3-2 defeat for Gen.G.

Gen.G made sure the Masters Shanghai event ended differently. Finishing first in the upper bracket, Gen.G went into the finals confident, but Team Heretics gave them a fight to the finish. In the end, Gen.G won 3-2, but not without a significant struggle.

