Rainbow Six: Siege

Gen.G Esports reveals Rainbow Six: Siege roster

The team is composed of European talent.

The South Korean Gen.G Esports recently announced plans to enter the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege scene, something it has now built upon by confirming the roster it intends to field in tournaments.

The team is composed of European talent and staff, with the majority of the squad harkening from France. As for who make up Gen.G's Rainbow Six team, the squad is the following:


  • Théo "AzoXx" Eudine

  • Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik

  • Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari

  • Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski

  • Rahian "Asa" Ramos

  • Erdal "Akhdar" Coti as the head coach

  • Maxime "Bolt" Nourrigat as the assistant coach

  • Olivier "Azrod" Dalsace as the manager

The team will be competing in the Europe MENA League and will no doubt be looking to advance and land spots in the biggest tournaments around the world, like the coming Esports World Cup event and potentially even the Six Invitational down the line.

Rainbow Six: Siege

