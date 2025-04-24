Gen.G Esports reveals Rainbow Six: Siege roster

HQ

The South Korean Gen.G Esports recently announced plans to enter the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege scene, something it has now built upon by confirming the roster it intends to field in tournaments.

The team is composed of European talent and staff, with the majority of the squad harkening from France. As for who make up Gen.G's Rainbow Six team, the squad is the following:



Théo "AzoXx" Eudine



Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik



Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari



Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski



Rahian "Asa" Ramos



Erdal "Akhdar" Coti as the head coach



Maxime "Bolt" Nourrigat as the assistant coach



Olivier "Azrod" Dalsace as the manager



The team will be competing in the Europe MENA League and will no doubt be looking to advance and land spots in the biggest tournaments around the world, like the coming Esports World Cup event and potentially even the Six Invitational down the line.