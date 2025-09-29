Gen.G Esports overcomes Hanwha Life Esports to claim LCK Finals trophy

HQ

It has been one hell of a year for Gen.G Esports in the world of competitive League of Legends, as the South Korean team has proven to be the cream of the crop so far. It won the Mid-Season Invitational in July, won the Esports World Cup trophy a week later, and all while barely even losing during the regular League of Legends Championship Korea season, posting a grand total of 29 wins and only a single loss. It is now continuing this success with an LCK Finals trophy too.

Gen.G Esports has defeated Hanwha Life Esports to claim the trophy for its own. It wasn't an easy victory, mind you, as the team lost to KT Rolster in the second round and then had to survive two matches in the elimination bracket (knocking out T1 and KT Rolster) before reaching the final against Hanwha Life Esports.

This means that the LCK's representatives at Worlds 2025 will be headlined by Gen.G Esports and then supported by Hanwha Life Esports, KT Rolster, and T1, with the LCK getting four spots due to being the current world championship league.