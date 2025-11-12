Gen.G Esports locks down its League of Legends Support player Duro

HQ

Now that the 2025 League of Legends season is in the books, with T1 being crowned champion for a third-year running, it's time for rostermania to begin as various players are set to be out of contract, enabling teams and organisations to make easy and major changes across the board.

For the Korean powerhouse of Gen.G Esports, who basically won every tournament they featured in during the 2025 season (including the LCK's Rounds 1-2 and Road to MSI, MSI 2025, the Esports World Cup, LCK Rounds 3-5 and the Season Playoffs) except for Worlds 2025 where they reached the semi-finals and the LCK Cup 2025 where they came second, the team only has two stars that have unclear contract situations.

One person is Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, who we are still waiting for more information on, but the other is Joo "Duro" Min-kyu, who will be staying with the organisation. In a social media post, it's affirmed that the young Support talent, who made his LCK debut this season, will be remaining with the squad for at least 2026.

"'Duro' Mingyu Ju is staying with Gen.G LoL team in 2026. Our rookie-defying support, Duro, keeps the team steady with his calm and reliable play. Send him your warm support as he helps Gen.G reach even greater heights!"

The exact contract status of this extension is unclear but this does at least mean that Duro has another chance to take Gen.G to the top of the League of Legends competitive mountain.