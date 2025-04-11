Gen.G Esports enters Halo esports with all-new roster

HQ

Despite having an involvement in several different esports categories, the South Korean Gen.G Esports has up until this point not been part of the competitive Halo circuit. However, this is changing, as the organisation has announced a Halo Infinite squad that it intends to debut in full next week at the upcoming Halo Championship Series Arlington Major.

The roster is made up of four players and a coach, and as for who these individuals are, you can see the full roster below:



Dylan "Breakingshot" Scott



Chris "Common



Nick "KingNick" Panzella



Ryan "RyaNoob" Geddes



"SunzaL"



The Arlington Major runs from April 18-20 and sees 16 total teams (after the open qualifier) battling it out for a slice of a $250,000 prize pool.