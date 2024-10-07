English
Valorant

Gen.G Esports cuts three members of its Valorant team

And re-signs a few others.

The South Korean esports organisation Gen.G Esports has announced a slate of changes for its Valorant team. The organisation has decided to part ways with three members and then re-sign three others, all in an effort of preparing for the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season.

As per who is is leaving Gen.G, Kim "Lakia" Jong-min, Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom, and Kim "Meteor" Tae-o are all departing and are now free agents, whereas their former team members Kim "t3xture" Na-ra and Kim "Karon" Won-tae will be staying on and making up the foundation for the 2025 roster, which will see Kim "HSK" Hae-seong returning as part of the coaching staff.

As for who will be joining Gen.G to make up the remaining roster spots, we'll know more in the coming weeks and well ahead of the 2025 season kicking off sometime in the New Year.

