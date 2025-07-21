Gen.G crowned League of Legends champion at the Esports World Cup

HQ

Even more Esports World Cup tournaments have come to a close. After a busy weekend, the League of Legends action has concluded and it has seen a winner crowned and taking the majority of the $2 million prize pool back to Korea.

Yep, Gen. G Esports came out on top after defeating Anyone's Legend in the grand finale. The match ended up being a close one, with Gen.G ultimately winning in a 3-2 fashion, securing $600,000 for their efforts, a trophy, and a boatload of Club Points for Gen.G to use in the Club Championship.

To get to the finals, Gen.G overcame FlyQuest and G2 Esports in the quarter and semi-finals, while Anyone's Legend defeated Hanwha Life Esports and T1. As for what's next for Gen.G, the LCK returns in a few days.