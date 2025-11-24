Genesis unveils the Magma GT Concept, signalling the "next decade of performance"

HQ

The folks over at Genesis have lifted the curtain on a brand-new model with very large ambitions. Known as the Magma GT Concept, this vehicle is designed as a letter of intent, signalling the "next decade of performance" from the automotive titan.

In the announcement press release, Genesis explains that the Magma GT Concept is "the brand's clearest expression yet of its commitment to its future high-performance capabilities." For those who are wondering what this means, Genesis expresses that it has plans to develop the concept into a "performance icon", a "halo car" as they describe it, and one that showcases its "long-term ambition to enter the GT racing class."

We aren't told about any specifics in regards to the car's performance goals yet, but we have a few bits and pieces to note, including that it will feature a low-set front bonnet and a sloping roofline, it has wide rear fenders that reinterpret GT race-car proportions, it features a boat-tail cabin, and G-matrix aerodynamic patterns to better offer functional airflow.

Expect to see more from the Magma GT Concept in the future, and for now, check out a look at the car below.