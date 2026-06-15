Genesis has unveiled a striking new endurance racing concept

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We see striking concept cars from both established and smaller brands constantly, but it would seem that the Magma GT3 concept from Genesis is a mission statement that others should take seriously.

As Motor1 reports, this very car will apparently make its competitive debut in 2027. The project forms part of Genesis' ambitious motorsport expansion, which will see the Korean luxury brand enter top-level endurance racing, including the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Unlike many modern performance projects, Genesis isn't planning to use a hybrid or electric powertrain. The GT3 is expected to be powered by a naturally aspirated V8 engine developed specifically to comply with GT3 regulations. According to Genesis, the engine has been created by combining elements from two existing four-cylinder engines, resulting in an entirely new V8 designed for racing.

The production Magma GT3 will be sold to private racing outfits around the world, allowing Genesis to compete against established rivals such as the Porsche 911 GT3 R, Ferrari 296 GT3, Lamborghini Temerario GT3, and BMW M4 GT3.