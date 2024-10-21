Generative AI programme that can generate games from scratch receives massive criticism

HQ

From an ethical standpoint alone, there are plenty of people attacking a new programme called "Tales" that lets consumers generate games from scratch, from sci-fi shooters to post-apocalyptic third-person adventures.

But moral qualms aside, Tales seems to have another problem; a problem that many other AI-based programmes have - that they are designed to remix existing ideas and concepts, rather than create something that is truly new in its essence.

Whether everyone remixes a little and what truly constitutes "new" is probably a discussion for another day, but Tales seems to be quite ineffective at masking its sources of inspiration. For example, one of the examples the developers themselves have highlighted is something strikingly similar to the Horizon series.

As WCCFTech writes, the developers have issued a press release revealing that the programme is based on a "Large World Model" called Sia.

"Tales truly feels like something out of a sci-fi film, and we can't wait to make it a reality. The gaming industry is in desperate need of a revolution, and putting the power to create in the hands of gamers could be the start of a new era of entertainment that extends far beyond games. A lack of resources should never get in the way of a creative spark, and empowering creators in this way means so much to us," says Head of Product Jason Krupat.

You can see more examples, including something that really looks like Grand Theft Auto V, below.