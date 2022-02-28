Generation 9 of Pokémon has been unveiled

HQ

As we reported a few days ago, yesterday saw The Pokémon Company host a Pokémon Presents, a short broadcast that provided an update on what's next for the pocket monsters brand. The biggest news to come out of that show was the unveiling of the next generation of Pokémon, with the announcement of two new mainline games that will be launching as soon as later this year.

Known as Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, both of these two games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, and will feature an open world design, as we've seen more commonly used in Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Sword/Shield's Wild Area lately.

While we're yet to see much official gameplay, the video does show the region that the game will be inspired by, with this year's game set to be based on Spain from the looks of things.

Otherwise, the only other major bit of information we have to share, aside from the release window (which is "late 2022"), is about the new starter Pokémon. The new grass starter will be known as Sprigatito and is known as a grass cat Pokémon, the fire starter is called Fuecoco and is regarded as a fire croc Pokémon, and last of all, the water starter is Quaxly, and is a duckling Pokémon.

You can see all three in the new accompanying blog, as well as a few images of the world we'll be able to explore for ourselves when Pokémon Scarlet/Violet launches later this year.