General Motors will become the eleventh Formula 1 team in 2026

Formula 1 will grow in 2026. General Motors has been granted the permission to become eleventh team in Formula 1 starting 2026, the first new team to join F1 since Haas in 2016. GM/Cadillac will be a new team, with 22 drivers in the starting grid instead of 20.

On Monday, Formula One Management (FOM) confirmed they have seen enough operational milestones from General Motors. The American automotive company will name their team as GM/Cadillac. At a later date, GM will be the sole engine supplier.

It has not been an easy task: earlier this year, Formula 1 rejected a project led by Michael Andretti and Cadillac, without implication from General Motors. F1 questioned the team's competitiveness and value towards the championship without a company like General Motors behind it.

Andretti stepped back, and Dan Towriss took over Andretti Global, and negotiations with F1 resumed and finally blossomed. Michael Andretti's father, Mario Andretti, a F1 legend in the US and World Champion in 1978, will be part of the board of directors of this new GM/Cadillac team.

"We're excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1. Together, we're assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world", Towriss said in a statement.