General Motors presents new Corvette-inspired concept model

Automotive titan General Motors has celebrated the opening of a new design studio in Royal Leamington Spa in the UK by showing off a new Corvette-inspired concept model. The car is regarded as "an advanced design study" of the Chevrolet Corvette, and is said to be the first of several concept models being presented by the new studio in 2025.

While it's stated that this car will not become a reality, it should be said that GM regards the UK studio as one of the headquarters in its efforts to improve and grow its electric car business in the country and wider Europe.

Speaking about this striking concept model and what GM hopes to achieve with the vision that it is presenting, senior VP of global design, Michael Simcoe, explained: "Our advanced design team's mandate extends well beyond creating production vehicles. While they collaborate within our global design network on production and concept vehicle programs, these teams are primarily tasked with imagining what mobility could look like five, 10, and even 20 years into the future and driving innovation for GM."

Otherwise, a few extra bits of information about the model has been shared, including that it has wrap-around side glass, powered wing doors, a halo roof, and all in a chassis that is described as "racecar inspired".

