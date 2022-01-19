General Motors and Lockheed Martin show off a render of their new moon buggies

HQ

After originally being part of the trips to the Moon back in the 1960s, General Motors and Lockheed Martin will be heading back to the Earth's orbiting cosmic body with the next planned voyage. The car manufacturer and the tech company are working together to create the next iteration of the moon buggy, and following the partnership announcement back in early 2021, the renderings of what the buggy will look like have now officially been shared by GM.

Shown over Instagram, these buggies share similarities to the iconic original vehicle, but have also been designed with seemingly more storage in mind, as the seats are at the front of the buggy, with the rear looking almost like a sci-fi pick-up truck.

As Motortrend reports, these buggies will run on the same Ultium EV tech that is used in the GMC Hummer and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups. It's also mentioned that while GM and Lockheed Martin are designing and building the bulk of the buggy, Michelin is helping create an airless tyre for the vehicle.

You can take a look at the renders for the moon buggy in the image below.