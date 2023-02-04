General Grievous and Darth Maul could have been the same character

HQ

When George Lucas was writing the script for the sixth (or third, depending on how you count) Star Wars movie, the director at one point considered making the robot villain General Grievous and the Sith Lord Darth Maul one and the same character. This was revealed by Clone Wars screenwriter Henry Gilroy in an interview with SlashFilm.

"George was considering that Grievous was Maul behind the armor plate. It made sense. He's cut in half, and he's in this robot body or whatever. I'm glad that Grievous is his own thing anyway, but I thought it was interesting that the concept guys almost talked George into that."

Considering how beloved Darth Maul actually became after The Phantom Menace, you can understand the logic behind it all, even if today the idea seems odd to say the least.

What do you think, would it have been cool if Grievous and Maul had been one and the same villain, or did Lucas make the right choice in the end?