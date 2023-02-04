Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

General Grievous and Darth Maul could have been the same character

The sith lord could have been hiding behind the Separatist general's armour plate.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When George Lucas was writing the script for the sixth (or third, depending on how you count) Star Wars movie, the director at one point considered making the robot villain General Grievous and the Sith Lord Darth Maul one and the same character. This was revealed by Clone Wars screenwriter Henry Gilroy in an interview with SlashFilm.

"George was considering that Grievous was Maul behind the armor plate. It made sense. He's cut in half, and he's in this robot body or whatever. I'm glad that Grievous is his own thing anyway, but I thought it was interesting that the concept guys almost talked George into that."

Considering how beloved Darth Maul actually became after The Phantom Menace, you can understand the logic behind it all, even if today the idea seems odd to say the least.

What do you think, would it have been cool if Grievous and Maul had been one and the same villain, or did Lucas make the right choice in the end?

General Grievous and Darth Maul could have been the same character


Loading next content