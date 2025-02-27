Gene Hackman (95) and his wife (63) found dead in their home in Santa Fe

HQ

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classic pianist Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead in their home in Santa Fe. The legendary actor - retired since 2004 and away from public eye - was 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, was 63. Their dog was also found dead at home by police in New Mexico.

Exact cause of death has not been determined at the moment, but according to Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, "foul play was not a factor in their deaths", as per Deadline. Is seems it was accidental, but we will have to wait to know what happened.

The couple was married since 1991. Gene Hackman was one of the most celebrated and decorated actors with a career spanning six decades. He won two Oscars, two BAFTAs, and four Golden Globes. Some of the most memorable performances include Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, William Friedkin's The French Connection, and as Superman villain Lex Luthor in three movies.

We will stay alert in case more information about their deaths and the circumstances around it come out.