"Gen-Z loves AI slop," according to former Square Enix executive

Jacob Navok, former director of business development at Square Enix, believes games have reached a tipping point when it comes to the use of AI. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and ARC Raiders have both been called out for their use of AI-generated assets and art, but both remain some of the most successful recent releases.

"For all the anti-AI sentiment we're seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care," Navok said in a post on Twitter/X. "Gen Z loves AI slop, does not care...Activision isn't shying away from AI, neither is ARC Raiders. Tipping point has been reached."

"I should add that in-game art and voices are merely the tip of the spear. Many studios I know are using AI generation in the concept phase, and many more are using Claude for code," he adds, making it sound pretty rough for anyone who wants to avoid all AI generation in their games in the future.

While there are definitely people who loathe the use of AI and want to defend real artists, it does seem like the general consumer does not care and takes the use of generative AI as something that's just going to be part of the process from now on.

