LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Alone in the Dark
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Gen V

      Gen V writer gives an update on Season 2

      It's likely to be filming in the next couple of weeks.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The wait between the third and fourth season of The Boys has been a long one - it's still going on, mind you, yet something that made the wait a little easier was the brilliant spin-off show Gen V. Showing what a superhero college experience could be like, Gen V also gave us some insight into the society of The Boys outside of Homelander and Billy Butcher's realms.

      Now, we have an exciting update on Season 2 of Gen V from one of its writers. Thomas Schnauz, who previously worked on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, said in an interview that filming for Gen V Season 2 would begin within 2 to 3 weeks.

      That's just the beginning of filming, which is likely to take a while and then be followed up by post-production where a lot of work will also need to be done. Still, it's a promising update and it means that we are likely getting another season of Gen V to plug the gap between The Boys Season 4 and 5.

      Gen V

      Related texts



      Loading next content