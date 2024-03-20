Gen V writer gives an update on Season 2

HQ

The wait between the third and fourth season of The Boys has been a long one - it's still going on, mind you, yet something that made the wait a little easier was the brilliant spin-off show Gen V. Showing what a superhero college experience could be like, Gen V also gave us some insight into the society of The Boys outside of Homelander and Billy Butcher's realms.

Now, we have an exciting update on Season 2 of Gen V from one of its writers. Thomas Schnauz, who previously worked on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, said in an interview that filming for Gen V Season 2 would begin within 2 to 3 weeks.

That's just the beginning of filming, which is likely to take a while and then be followed up by post-production where a lot of work will also need to be done. Still, it's a promising update and it means that we are likely getting another season of Gen V to plug the gap between The Boys Season 4 and 5.