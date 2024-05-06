Gen V won't recast the late Chance Perdomo's character

HQ

Just over a month ago, we reported the tragic news that Chance Perdomo, known from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, among others, sadly died after a tragic motorcycle accident.

Although details about what happened have been scarce out of respect for Perdomo, it is reported that at the time of the accident he was on his way to the set of the second Gen V season. This makes it clear that he was supposed to be in season two, and of course, it leads to the question of what happens now; will his role be played by someone else, or will he be written out of the series?

This has now been answered via Instagram, with the show's producers writing:

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance."

Production has already been confirmed to be delayed, and the Instagram post also reads:

"Instead, we have been taking the time and space to refract our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

What do you think about the decision and do you think Gen V will be the same despite the fact that such an important character is now just disappearing?