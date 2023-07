HQ

Last week, Amazon shared a new poster for the The Boys spin-off Gen V and promises we'd get the show's first real teaser trailer on the 24th of July. They kept their promise.

Let's just say that it's kind of funny that today's Gen V teaser trailer censors nasty words, as I think most of us would agree that what we're shown is much worse...in a good way. Because these young, aspiring heroes are apparently well on their way to become just as crazy as the Seven.