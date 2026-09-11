Gen V star reportedly cast as Angel in Marvel's X-Men reboot

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When Prime Video announced it would be bringing the Gen V story to an end after its second season, some were quite shocked as the university-level spinoff story had steadily grown to become a better entertainment product than the main The Boys series.

Still, as this is happening, it grants its stars the freedom to move on elsewhere and for Asa Germann, known for playing the somewhat psychotic Sam Riordan, he has now found a new home at Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Germann has joined the X-Men reboot project directed by Jake Schreier in the form of Warren "Angel" Worthington III. The report does claim Germann was up for the role of Cyclops but lost this to Kit Connor, before being offered another role as Angel.

This means the X-Men ranks have been bolstered a tad to include the following stars and actors.



Sadie Sink as Jean Grey



Kit Connor as Cyclops



Christopher Abbott as Professor X



Samara Weaving as Emma Frost



Inde Navarrette as Rogue



Maya Boyd as Storm



Asa Germann as Angel



Finally, Adam Driver is also among the cast as the antagonist of Mr. Sinister, setting up a very young and stacked cast. X-Men is expected to premiere in cinemas on May 5, 2028.