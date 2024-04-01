Gen V star Chance Perdomo has passed away, aged 27

HQ

Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has sadly passed away, aged 27. As reported by Variety, Perdomo was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident, but fortunately, no one else was killed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," Perdomo's publicist said in a statement. "Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

The producers of Gen V additionally said:"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," the statement reads. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense.

"We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."